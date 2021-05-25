17-year-old fatally shot in Tri-Taylor, another injured: police

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old was fatally shot in the city’s Tri-Taylor neighborhood and another was injured, according to police.

The two teens were standing on the 500 block of South Oakley Boulevard around 9 p.m. Monday when someone in a silver BMW fired shots, striking them both.

One of the 17-year-olds was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and was later pronounced dead. He was identified as Keyshawn Williams.

The other 17-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition after being shot in the right shoulder.

No one has been taken into custody and and Area Three detectives are investigating.