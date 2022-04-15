CHICAGO — A 17-year-old has died several days after being shot while driving near Chicago State University.

The shooting happened near the corner of 95th Street and Champlain Avenue, right by the university, before 8:30 p.m. Monday evening.

Police said a dark colored vehicle approached the driver’s Honda, the driver was later identified as Asha Williams, and fired off rounds in her direction. She was shot on the left side of the head.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she underwent surgery. She died Wednesday from her injuries.

Police did not say if she was the intended target.

No one has been taken into custody.