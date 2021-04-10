17-year-old dead, 2 others injured after Bridgeport shooting

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old was killed and two others were injured after a shooting in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

Chicago police said three males were in a parked car on the 200 block of West 37th Street around 9:45 p.m. Friday when a black Dodge Durango approached their car and stopped. Police said two men got out of the Dodge and started shooting at the three males.

A 17-year-old was shot once in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old sustained a graze wound to the head and was hospitalized at the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The third male is between 18 to 20 years old and sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. He was listed in critical condition.

No one has been taken into custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

No further information was provided.

