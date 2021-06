CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting on the city’s South Side.

Police said the shooting happened around 3:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 5600 block of South King Drive in Washington Park. The 17-year-old was in front of a residential building when he was shot in the stomach by an unknown person.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.