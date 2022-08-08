CHICAGO — A teenager is in critical condition after a shooting Monday afternoon outside of a CTA Red Line station.

The shooting happened at around 4:30 p.m. in the 0-100 block of West 79th Street. Police believe two males produced guns and fired shots toward each other.

One of them, a 17-year-old boy, was shot in the upper body and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The other male fled the scene, police said.

The shooting took place after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday morning on a Red Line train near the same station.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.