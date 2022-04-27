CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition following a quadruple shooting Wednesday afternoon on the West Side.

At around 2 p.m., police responded to the 4400 block of West Jackson on the report of multiple people shot.

Police said a 17-year-old, two men and a male, whose age was not given, were standing on the sidewalk when a white-colored sedan drove by. A suspect inside the vehicle fired shots towards them, striking all four.

The 17-year-old was shot in the right buttocks and transported to Mt. Sinai in critical condition. A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg and transported in good condition. A 32-year-old man was shot in the left buttocks and was transported in good condition.

A fourth victim, a 39-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was transported in good condition.

Earlier Wednesday morning, a 16-year-old was shot in the head in the 3900 block of West Jackson.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.