17-year-old charged with murder of 70-year-old Hegewisch woman killed outside of work

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder following the slaying of a 70-year-old Hegewisch woman outside of her work.

Yvonne Ruzich, was parked in her car in the 13300 block of South Baltimore Avenue just after 4:25 a.m. on Aug. 16 when two suspects, later determined to be juveniles, approached and opened fire. Family said she was on her way to work and was killed near her place of employment, Baltimore Food Store.

Ruzich and her stepson were parked in front of the store when security video showed a third vehicle pulling up behind them. Two suspects get out and walk between the cars, with one pulling put a gun and shooting at Ruzich.

She was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition with several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

“She wasn’t even doing anything. They could have asked her for the car, she would have gave it to them,” daughter Karla Ruzich said.

At a vigil following the shooting, a sign in front of Baltimore Food Store called the suspects “cowards.”

The boy was taken into custody Thursday in the 10600 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue. Police believe the second suspect is also a juvenile, but he is not in custody at this time.

“We know who we are looking for,” CPD Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said. “We hope to have an arrest soon.”

The boy is “most likely” due in bond court Saturday, police said.

Anyone with more information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.