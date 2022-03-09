17-year-old charged with first-degree murder in fatal shooting of WGN-TV security guard

CHICAGO — A juvenile has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a WGN-TV security guard, according to Chicago police.

Police said the 17-year-old boy was arrested Monday around 3:20 p.m. in the 6900 block of South East End Ave. The teen has been identified as one of the offenders who participated in the homicide of 35-year-old Salena Claybourne just 20 minutes earlier.

According to police, Claybourne was on her way home from her shift at WGN when she stopped for gas in the 6700 block of South Jeffery just after 3 p.m. Monday. She was sitting in her vehicle when a black sedan pulled up next to her and someone inside opened fire. Police said she was shot in the left shoulder and face.

Claybourne was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

Police said the teen ran from the scene but was located by responding officers, and placed into custody and charged. He is due in bond court on Wednesday.

Claybourne leaves behind two daughters. A GoFundMe has been started to help her girls and with funeral expenses.