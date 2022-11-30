CHICAGO — A 17-year-old has been charged with 11 armed carjackings.

The teen was taken into custody Tuesday by CPD. In addition to the carjackings, the teen is accused of three armed robberies and one attempted armed carjacking.

All of the incidents besides one happened in the morning of Aug. 20.

Here’s a timeline of the incidents, according to Chicago police.

Aug. 18 at 3:39 a.m. – 6600 block of South Albany; 35-year-old female victim

Aug. 20 at 12:07 a.m. – 8000 block of South Campbell; 33-year-old female victim

Aug. 20 at 1:50 a.m. – 3400 block of West 72 nd St.; 58-year-old male victim

Aug. 20 at 2:44 a.m. – 2900 block of South Union; 21-year-old female victim

Aug. 20 at 3:25 a.m. – 6500 block of South Kedzie; 50-year-old male victim

Aug. 20 at 3:40 a.m. – 3700 block of West 82 nd St.; 40-year-old male victim

Aug. 20 at 4:30 a.m. – 5600 block of South Albany; 26-year-old male victim

Aug. 20 at 4:50 a.m. – 5700 block of South Richmond; 45-year-old female victim

Aug. 20 at 5:30 a.m. – 8600 block of South Halsted; 43-year-old female victim

Aug. 20 at 6:08 a.m. – 9500 block of South Peoria; 31-year-old female victim

Aug. 20 at 6:20 a.m. – 6600 block of South Artesian; 66-year-old female victim

Aug. 20 at 6:45 a.m. – 6700 block of South Washtenaw; 33-year-old female victim

Back in August, another 17-year-old boy was charged in connection to the spree.