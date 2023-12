CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy is dead after he was shot Monday evening in a parking lot on the West Side of Chicago, according to police.

The boy was in a parking lot around 5:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Ashland when he was shot multiple times, police said.

He took himself to Stroger Hospital where he died.

No one has been arrested in connection with his death yet.

The homicide is still under investigation by detectives and anyone with information should call them.