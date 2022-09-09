CHICAGO — A 17-year-old CPS student was shot and killed in Kenwood Friday afternoon.

Just after 12 p.m., CPD and UCPD responded to calls of shots fired off-campus in the 1600 block of East 50th Place.

A 17-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

In an afternoon press conference, police said the boy was involved in an altercation with occupants of a vehicle. The vehicle then chased the boy to a parking lot, where CPD said two suspects exited the vehicle and shot the boy.

A gray Dodge Challenger with no vehicle license plates was seen fleeing the scene.

Police said they believe the boy was a student at Kenwood Academy High School and was out on open-campus lunch at the time.

No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.