17-year-old boy shot in head, killed on South Side

Chicago Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday evening in Greater Grand Crossing.

Just after 5 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the 7100 block of South Indiana on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered a 17-year-old boy, located inside a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody as detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News