CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was found shot and killed Wednesday evening in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood.

According to information from the Chicago Police Department, officers were investigating shots fired around 8:15 p.m. in the 11400 block of South Union Avenue.

They found the boy on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and one gunshot wound to the face, according to CPD.

The boy’s identity hasn’t been released.

No one is in custody and the incident is still under investigation by the Area Two detectives.