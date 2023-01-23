CHICAGO — One teenager is dead and two others are injured in separate shootings over the weekend in Chicago.

A fatal shooting happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday in the 11900 block of South State. Police said a 17-year-old and 18-year-old boy were in a parked vehicle attempting to purchase a pair of shoes from a social media marketplace vendor.

According to police, the vendor took the teen’s money, produced a handgun and fired shots, striking both teens.

The 17-year-old was shot in the chest and pronounced dead. The medical examiner has identified him as Jordan Nixon.

The 18-year-old was shot in the right elbow and transported to Christ Hospital in good condition.

In the most recent shooting involving a teen, police said a 13-year-old boy was near the sidewalk on the 1100 block of E. 67th Street around 8 p.m. Sunday when he was approached by an unknown vehicle.

According to police, someone inside the vehicle opened fire, striking the 13-year-old in the hip. He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody in either of these shootings. Police continue to investigate.