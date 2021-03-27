17-year-old boy injured in West Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the boy was walking down the street in the 3300 block of West Ohio Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. when an unknown car drove by and an occupant opened fire towards a group of people.

An unknown person in the group then fired back at the vehicle, striking the 17-year-old boy in the crossfire.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.