17-year-old boy injured in Far South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in Chicago’s West Pullman neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the boy was in the backyard of a residence in the 12200 block of South Bishop Street at approximately 4:30 p.m. when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and a person inside revealed a firearm and opened fire.

The boy was struck in the right thigh and was transported to Christ Hospital where his condition is unknown.

The incident is under investigation by Area Two detectives.