CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the city’s South Shore neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday on the 1900 block of East 79th Street. Police said a man was following the 17-year-old before opening fire.

The teen was shot multiple times and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The gunman fled the scene. No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.