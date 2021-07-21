17-year-old boy critically wounded at West Side gas station

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting at a West Side gas station Wednesday afternoon.

At around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a Shell gas station, located in the 2300 block of West Warren Boulevard, on the report of a shooting. Police said a 17-year-old boy was in the parking lot of the Shell when he sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

He self-transported to Stroger Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.