17-year-old boy critically injured in West Side shooting

CHICAGO A 17-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood Friday evening, according to police.

Police said the boy was in front of a residence in the 1900 block of South Drake Avenue at approximately 7:35 p.m. when he was approached by an unknown perpetrator who opened fire with a handgun.

The boy was struck to both thighs and self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was initially listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.

