CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition following a double shooting Thursday afternoon in West Pullman.

Just after 3:10 p.m., police responded to the 12100 block of South Lowe on the report of a shooting.

Police found a 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and buttocks. He was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the left foot and transported to Roseland Hospital in good condition.

Police did not say if any suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.