CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot while inside a vehicle on the city’s South Side.

The shooting happened around 5:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 0-100 block of East 59th Street. Police said the 17-year-old was inside a car when a red SUV approached, a male offender exited the vehicle and opened fire.

The offender then fled down an alley with the SUV following.

The teen was shot on the left side of the head. He was dropped off at St. Bernard Hospital and was then transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.