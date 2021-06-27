17-year-old boy arrested in connection with murder of Back of the Yards teen girl

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl in Back of the Yards earlier this month.

The teen was arrested Saturday night in the 3700 block of West 59th Street after being identified as the perpetrator in the murder of 14-year-old Savanah Quintero.

Quintero was walking her dog outside of a convenience store on June 2 in the 1700 block of West 48th Street when she was approached and asked what gang she was in. After saying a relative was in a gang, the girl was shot in the head and later died.

The 17-year-old boy is due in Juvenile Court Sunday.