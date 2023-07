CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was arrested Saturday afternoon in Chicago after police said he allegedly carjacked a woman at gunpoint.

According to information from the Chicago Police Department, the boy was arrested moments after he carjacked a 62-year-old woman in the 1500 block of West 47th Street.

Chicago police officers arrested him around 1:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Indiana Avenue.

He was charged with one count of vehicular hijacking with a firearm, according to police