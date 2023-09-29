CHICAGO — A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were shot Thursday night during an attempted robbery in Belmont Cragin.

It happened just after 11:05 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Parkside, according to police.

CPD said a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were in the backyard of a building when an unknown male attempted to rob them at gunpoint. A struggled ensued and shots were fired.

The 18-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and the 17-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the right arm. Both were transported in fair condition.

No one is in custody.