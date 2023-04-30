CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was injured after they were shot in a drive-by shooting late Saturday night in Roseland, according to police.

Chicago Police Department officers found the boy shot in the arm around 11:10 p.m. in the 100 block of West 92nd Street.

The boy was shot by an unknown person who was in a black sedan, according to information from CPD.

He was taken to Little Company of Mary Medical Center in good condition, police said.

No one has been arrested yet.

The incident is under investigation by Area Two detectives.