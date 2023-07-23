CHICAGO — At least 14 people were shot — and six killed — over the weekend, the youngest being 16-year-old Rashaun Hood, grandson of South Side reverend and community activist Robin Hood.

“‘Tiny Man’ as we called him, Rashaun is his name, always was short in stature even when he was little,” Hood told WGN Sunday. “Good kid … On the basketball team, baseball team. Just an all around high school kid.”

According to the Chicago Police Department, a 16-year-old boy who had been shot multiple times in the chest, was discovered on the sidewalk in the 1200 block of West 81st Street around 10:15 p.m. Friday.

First responders took him to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to Reverend Hood, who has spent more than 20 years advocating for an end to gun violence across the South Side, Friday night hit too close to home when his grandson became one of the latest casualties of the violent trend.

“It triggers me back to why I started doing this part of the ministry in the first place,” Hood said. “[To] help the community that is filled with PTSD, that is suffering generation after generation from gun violence.”

Police said that the victims’ from this weekend’s gun violence range from 16-50, and all of the cases under investigation.

“Somebody seen something and not only in my grandson[‘s case], but in any case,” Hood said. “We have got to tell on these killers and we can not let them roam freely.”

At the end of the day, he wants his grandson to be remember for who he was — an exemplary kid.

“I want the community to remember that he was a basketball player, he stayed on the honor roll at school, He was just like any other youth,” Hood said.