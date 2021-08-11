16-year-old killed, another wounded in Englewood double shooting

CHICAGO — One teenager was killed and another wounded following a drive-by shooting in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood.

Just before 4 p.m., police responded to the 6000 block of S. Carpenter following reports of a shooting. According to police, two 16-year-olds were inside a home when a vehicle pulled up and someone from inside opened gunfire.

The 16-year-old killed was pronounced at the University of Chicago Medical Center. He was shot in the chest.

The second 16-year-old shooting victim, who was also taken by ambulance to the University of Chicago Medical Center, was shot in the right leg.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

An investigation is ongoing.