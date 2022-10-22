CHICAGO — A 16-year-old was shot and killed and 13-year-old wounded on Chicago’s West Side Saturday.

According to police, the 16-year-old was standing outside in the 1200 block of South Fairfield around 8:20 p.m. when two men got out of a dark colored car and began shooting. Police said the gunmen got back into the car and fled.

The 16-year-old was struck in the back and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the 13-year-old girl was nearby and was struck twice in the neck. She was taken to the hospital and is good condition, police said.

No one is in custody.

The incident is the latest weekend shooting involving minors ranging in age from 12 to 17. At least five other teens have been wounded since Friday night.