CHICAGO — A 16-year-old girl was shot Tuesday afternoon on the sidewalk near a CTA Red Line station, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 4:35 p.m. on West 95th Street near South Lafayette Avenue, according to police.

The girl was shot in the right leg by an unknown person and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition, according to police.

It’s still under investigation by Area Two Detectives and additional information hasn’t been released at this time.