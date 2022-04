CHICAGO — A 16-year-old girl was shot Thursday morning in Belmont Cragin.

At around 11:30 a.m., police responded to the 2500 block of North Lockwood on the report of a shooting.

Police said a 16-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to her arm. She was transported to Community First Hospital in good condition.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.