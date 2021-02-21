16-year-old girl injured in shooting on Edens Expressway

NORTHFIELD, Ill. A 16-year-old girl from Wisconsin was injured in a shooting on the Edens Expressway Saturday night, according to police.

Police said troopers responded to a shooting at approximately 10:35 p.m. that occurred on southbound I-94 near Tower Road in Northfield.

An initial investigation determines the victim’s car was traveling on I-94 southbound near Tower Road when the car was struck by gunfire from an unknown vehicle traveling in the same direction.

A 16-year-old girl from Cudahy, Wisconsin was struck by debris and sustained non-life threatening injuries. The three other occupants of the car were not injured.

The perpetrator continued southbound on I-94 and exited at Old Orchard Road in Skokie.

The events surrounding the shooting remain under investigation and no other information is currently available, according to police.

