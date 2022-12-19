CHICAGO — A 16-year-old girl died over the weekend following a shooting Friday night on the West Side.

A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were inside a residence Friday night in the 100 block of North Oakley when they were struck by bullets that were fired outside the home.

The 16-year-old was struck in the head and taken to the hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead on Saturday.

The 15-year-old was hospitalized in good condition with a graze wound.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.