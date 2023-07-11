CHICAGO — A 16-year-old girl is among two people injured following a shooting in the city’s South Shore neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Monday in the 7100 block of South Yates. Police said officers responded to a person shot and found two female victims struck by gunfire.

According to police, a 16-year-old girl was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A 32-year-old woman was transported to the same hospital in good condition.

Police said the two unidentified offenders fled the scene on foot. No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.