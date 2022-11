CHICAGO — A 16-year-old girl has been charged with an armed carjacking following an incident Thursday in Woodlawn.

Police said the girl took a vehicle from a 34-year-old man while armed with a firearm in the 6600 block of South Greenwood.

Moments later, she was taken into custody and subsequently charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a weapon.

No additional information is available at this time.