16-year-old fatally shot in Gage Park

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

The 16-year-old, identified as Juan Chavez, was walking on the 5200 block of South Artesian Avenue with a 20-year-old man around 10 p.m. Tuesday when they were approached by a man who drew a weapon and fired several shots.

The man, who police said was wearing a hooded sweater and blue jeans, fired shots and then left the scene.

The teen was shot in the chest and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

The 20-year-old was shot three times in the back and taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

No one has been taken into custody and the incident is under investigation by Area One detectives.