16-year-old fatally shot in East Side neighborhood

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old was fatally shot in the city’s East Side neighborhood, according to police.

Officials said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on the 3300 block of East 109th Street just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, officers found the teen on the front porch of the home with a gunshot wound on his torso.

He was taken to Trinity Hospital where he later died.

A witness said they saw a black car leaving the scene immediately after the shooting.

No one has been taken into custody and the incident is under investigation. Area Two detectives are investigating.

