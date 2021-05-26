16-year-old dead, 3 other teens injured after Englewood shooting

CHICAGO — Four people were shot, one fatally, in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

Chicago police said the shooting took place on the second floor of an apartment on the 7200 block of South Princeton Avenue around 1 a.m. Wednesday. The incident started with an argument which led to a man firing shots.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head and was later pronounced dead.

A 17-year-old boy male was taken to the University of Chicago Medical in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the neck.

A 19-year-old was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

A 17-year-old boy was transported to Advocate Christ Medical in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder.

No one has been taken into custody and Area One detectives are investigating.