CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was critically injured after being shot multiple times Monday evening on the South Side, Chicago police said.

At around 6:50 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of E. 88th Street in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood.

A 16-year-old boy was discovered with gunshot wounds to the left arm, chest and chin. He arrived at the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the victim is being uncooperative with their investigation.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.