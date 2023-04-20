CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded following a double shooting on the South Side early Thursday morning.

Just after 12:15 a.m., police responded to the 2900 block of South State on the report of shots fired.

Police discovered a 16-year-old boy laying down inside a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Northwestern in critical condition.

A 20-year-old man self-transported to the University of Chicago with a gunshot wound to the body. He was last listed in good condition.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.