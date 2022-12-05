CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in West Lawn Monday afternoon.

Police said the 16-year-old was sitting in a parked car when a red Subaru SUV pulled up alongside him and opened fire, hitting him several times.

Once police arrived on scene, the victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center.

Police have no one in custody at this time.

If you or someone you know has information that can lead to an arrest and conviction in this case, anonymous tips can be filed online at cpdtip.com.