CHICAGO — A 16-year-old male has been charged with murder following the shooting of two sisters in Little Village nearly a week ago.

According to police, the offender was arrested Monday in the 3300 block of West Ogden Avenue. He is officially charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm, and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

On Aug. 24, Jezabell, 22, and Celeste Perez, 24, were standing outside around 8:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Homan Avenue when both were shot multiple times.

Jezabell was shot several times in the torso before being taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Celeste was shot in the buttocks and abdomen, but she was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai.

Jezabell left behind two daughters who are one and four years old.