CHICAGO — A teen boy is facing multiple charges following the armed robbery of a woman in a Loop parking garage.

At around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a parking garage in the 200 block of West Washington on the report of an armed robbery.

Police said a 25-year-old woman was battered and robbed at gunpoint inside the parking garage.

On Thursday, a 16-year-old boy was arrested in the 5100 block of South Wentworth Avenue.

Police believe he is responsible for two separate incidents.

In total, the boy is facing one count of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of identity theft and aggravated battery.