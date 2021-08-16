16-year-old boy wounded in South Side shooting

An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the city’s West Englewood community area Sunday night, according to police.

Police said the boy was standing on the sidewalk in the 6000 block of South Wolcott Avenue at approximately 11:13 p.m. when an unknown perpetrator approached on foot and opened fire.

The boy was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition with a graze wound to the face.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.