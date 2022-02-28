16-year-old boy shot to death on Near North Side

Chicago Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO A 16-year-old boy was shot to death in the city’s Near North Side community area early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the boy was in the 5 to 100 block East Grand Avenue at approximately 2:03 a.m. when an unknown gunman fired shots at the teen before fleeing the scene.

The teen was struck twice to the chest and once to the knee and taken to Northwestern Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation by Area Three detectives.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News