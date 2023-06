CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Lawndale.

Just after 1:05 p.m., police said the boy, later identified as Samuel Sprewer, was walking in the 4100 block of West 15th Street when a dark-colored Kia Shortage drove by.

Someone inside the Kia fired shots at the boy, striking him in the head and the hand.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody.