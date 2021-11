CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the boy was walking in the 3400 block of West Lake Street at approximately 1:17 p.m. when he heard shots and felt pain.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The shooting is under investigation by Area Four detectives and no one is in custody.