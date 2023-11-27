CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was shot during a drive-by on the city’s West Side.

The shooting happened around 9:40 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South Albany in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said the 16-year-old boy was walking when a black SUV, possibly a Ford Explorer, approached and someone inside fired shots.

The teen was shot in the hand and thigh. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

According to police, the offending vehicle fled eastbound, then northbound on Sacramento.

No one is in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating.