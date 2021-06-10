16-year-old boy shot in Chicago Lawn alley; serious condition

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was sent to the hospital Thursday afternoon after he was shot while in a Chicago Lawn alley.

At around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to the 6100 block of South Spaulding on the report of a shootings. Officers believe a 16-year-old boy was in an alley when an unknown suspect approached and fired shots at the victim.

The boy was shot in the upper groin and transported to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

Police did not say if any suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.