CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy was shot Friday morning on the West Side.

At around 11:50 a.m., police responded to the 1500 block of North Lockwood on the report of a shooting. Police said a 16-year-old boy was shot in the left leg after an unknown suspect approached him on foot and opened fire.

The boy was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Police said the shooter fled southbound on Lockwood and then eastbound through the alley.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.