16-year-old boy seriously injured in Far South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old boy is seriously injured following a shooting in Chicago’s Riverdale neighborhood late Wednesday night, according to police.

Police said the boy was standing outside in the 13100 block of South Ingleside Avenue just after 10:10 p.m. Wednesday when an unknown man dressed in all black approached the boy and opened fire.

The boy sustained one gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.